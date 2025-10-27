21st century belongs to India & ASEAN, our ties key to global stability, says PM Modi

Reaffirming that ASEAN remains a “cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the partnership between India and the 11-member bloc continued to be a key pillar for “global stability and development” even amid growing global uncertainties. He emphasised that the 21st century belonged to Indian and ASEAN.

Addressing the 22nd ASEAN-India Summit, which he attended virtually at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Modi announced that 2026 would be celebrated as the “ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation”.

The initiative, he said, reflected India’s commitment to deepening engagement with Southeast Asia in areas of maritime security, disaster relief, blue economy and connectivity. “India has stood firmly with its ASEAN friends in every disaster. Our cooperation in HADR, maritime security and the blue economy is growing rapidly. In view of this, we are declaring 2026 as ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation,” Modi said in his opening remarks.

He lauded the “inclusivity and sustainability” theme of this year’s ASEAN Summit, noting that it resonated with India’s own priorities of digital inclusion, resilient supply chains and sustainable growth. “This theme is clearly reflected in our joint efforts — whether it is digital inclusion or ensuring food security amid global challenges,” he said.

Extending congratulations to Malaysia for a successful ASEAN chairmanship, and welcoming Timor-Leste as ASEAN’s newest member, the Prime Minister reiterated that India fully supported “ASEAN centrality and its outlook in the Indo-Pacific.”

Modi also emphasised the historical and cultural bonds linking India and Southeast Asia. “We are companions in the Global South. We are not only commercial partners but also cultural partners,” he said, stressing that the partnership represented nearly one-fourth of the world’s population.

Calling ASEAN a “family”, Modi said India and the regional bloc were advancing cooperation in education, tourism, science and technology, health, green energy and cyber security. “The 21st century is our century — the century of India and ASEAN. The ASEAN Community Vision-2045 and the goal of Viksit Bharat-2047 will together build a bright future for all of humanity,” he said.

The Prime Minister also conveyed condolences to the Royal Family and people of Thailand on the passing of Queen Mother.