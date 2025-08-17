22-year-old strangulated to death by girlfriend’s family, body dumped on railway tracks

A 22-year-old man was allegedly strangulated to death by his girlfriend’s family in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Sunday.

After killing him, they left the body on the railway tracks where a train severed it into two parts, making it look like an accident, they said.

Four members of his girlfriend’s family were arrested in connection with the case, they added.

The mutilated body of Amrendra Singh, alias Bablu, was found near the tracks in Jogiyahi in Medininagar early on Saturday, police said.

Initially, it was believed to be an accident case, but an investigation started on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim’s family found it to be a murder, they said.

He was in a relationship with the girl for five years, and it continued even after she got married to another person in 2022, they said. Her family was against the relationship since the beginning and got her married, they added.

On the night of August 15, Singh went to meet his girlfriend when her family caught hold of him. They dragged him into their house and strangulated him with a rope, a police officer said. Then, they dumped the body on the railway tracks, he added.

Police said they have recovered the rope used in the crime, a gamcha, a mobile phone and a motorcycle.