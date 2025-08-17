DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / 22-year-old strangulated to death by girlfriend’s family, body dumped on railway tracks

22-year-old strangulated to death by girlfriend’s family, body dumped on railway tracks

Four arrested in connection with the case, police officials said
article_Author
PTI
Medininagar, Updated At : 06:22 PM Aug 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A 22-year-old man was allegedly strangulated to death by his girlfriend’s family in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Sunday.

Advertisement

After killing him, they left the body on the railway tracks where a train severed it into two parts, making it look like an accident, they said.

Four members of his girlfriend’s family were arrested in connection with the case, they added.

Advertisement

The mutilated body of Amrendra Singh, alias Bablu, was found near the tracks in Jogiyahi in Medininagar early on Saturday, police said.

Initially, it was believed to be an accident case, but an investigation started on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim’s family found it to be a murder, they said.

Advertisement

He was in a relationship with the girl for five years, and it continued even after she got married to another person in 2022, they said. Her family was against the relationship since the beginning and got her married, they added.

On the night of August 15, Singh went to meet his girlfriend when her family caught hold of him. They dragged him into their house and strangulated him with a rope, a police officer said. Then, they dumped the body on the railway tracks, he added.

Police said they have recovered the rope used in the crime, a gamcha, a mobile phone and a motorcycle.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts