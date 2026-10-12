DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / 23,000 security personnel in Delhi, MHA to review deployment today

23,000 security personnel in Delhi, MHA to review deployment today

article_Author
Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:33 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel deployed near Bangla Sahib Gurdwara area amid the CJP protest in New Delhi on Saturday. ANI
Advertisement

Though 221 companies of paramilitary forces, comprising around 23,000 personnel, have been deployed in Delhi till October 12 for the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest against alleged vote theft, there is no clarity yet on whether the deployment will continue beyond that date, sources said. Security officials noted that maintaining restrictions around key areas such as Connaught Place and the New Delhi municipal zone for an extended period could prove difficult.A clear picture is likely to emerge only on or after October 12, they informed, adding that though protests are likely to continue in the coming days, the feasibility of how long such a huge deployment of police and security personnel is likely to be kept stationed in the national capital, needs to be assessed, given the logistical challenges of maintaining such a large security presence.

Sources told The Tribune that directions related to deployments and their future movement were awaited from the Union Home Ministry.

Advertisement

While 111 companies had already been stationed in Delhi following the CJP’s protests over the NEET paper leak in July, an additional 110 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) were deployed for the October 10 demonstration, making it one of the largest security deployments in the Capital in recent years.

Advertisement

The deployment included 85 companies of the CRPF, 10 of the SSB, seven of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), seven of the ITBP and one of the CISF.

Amid the heavy security presence, protests continued across parts of the capital on Sunday. Several groups protested against the Election Commission and the police continued their crackdown, apprehending people, including journalists, despite a Supreme Court order against illegal detentions.

Advertisement

The journalists, reportedly including one from a national daily, from digital news platforms and even cameramen, as per reports, were detained from outside the Press Club of India on Raisina Road, Connaught Place and RK Ashram Marg. More than 70 people were held outside the Press Club of India, reports said.

Earlier in the day, CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were put under preventive detention inside an aircraft after landing in Delhi, were released by a local court. Though they were released after furnishing bonds to maintain peace for one year, CJP representatives have indicated that the agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will continue on the streets.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts