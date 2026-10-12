23,000 security personnel in Delhi, MHA to review deployment today

Though 221 companies of paramilitary forces, comprising around 23,000 personnel, have been deployed in Delhi till October 12 for the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest against alleged vote theft, there is no clarity yet on whether the deployment will continue beyond that date, sources said. Security officials noted that maintaining restrictions around key areas such as Connaught Place and the New Delhi municipal zone for an extended period could prove difficult.A clear picture is likely to emerge only on or after October 12, they informed, adding that though protests are likely to continue in the coming days, the feasibility of how long such a huge deployment of police and security personnel is likely to be kept stationed in the national capital, needs to be assessed, given the logistical challenges of maintaining such a large security presence.

Sources told The Tribune that directions related to deployments and their future movement were awaited from the Union Home Ministry.

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While 111 companies had already been stationed in Delhi following the CJP’s protests over the NEET paper leak in July, an additional 110 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) were deployed for the October 10 demonstration, making it one of the largest security deployments in the Capital in recent years.

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The deployment included 85 companies of the CRPF, 10 of the SSB, seven of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), seven of the ITBP and one of the CISF.

Amid the heavy security presence, protests continued across parts of the capital on Sunday. Several groups protested against the Election Commission and the police continued their crackdown, apprehending people, including journalists, despite a Supreme Court order against illegal detentions.

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The journalists, reportedly including one from a national daily, from digital news platforms and even cameramen, as per reports, were detained from outside the Press Club of India on Raisina Road, Connaught Place and RK Ashram Marg. More than 70 people were held outside the Press Club of India, reports said.

Earlier in the day, CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were put under preventive detention inside an aircraft after landing in Delhi, were released by a local court. Though they were released after furnishing bonds to maintain peace for one year, CJP representatives have indicated that the agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will continue on the streets.