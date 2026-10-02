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Home / India / 24 EVMs stolen from MP warehouse, case registered

24 EVMs stolen from MP warehouse, case registered

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:13 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Twenty-four electronic voting machines (EVMs), including eight ballot units (BUs) and 16 control units (CUs), have been reported stolen from a warehouse behind the old tehsil office in Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh, where they had been stored for local elections since 2014.

The theft has come to light days after polling for 103 posts was held on September 29 as part of the state’s three-tier panchayat byelections.

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The posts included 79 of sarpanch, 15 janpad panchayat member, five district panchayat member and four of panch. EVMs that were left in the warehouse have since been shifted to another location.

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The complainant has been identified as Karratola resident Phoolsingh Sahu, now an assistant teacher at Government Primary School, Sitapur, who had been attached to the Anuppur election office in 2014 on the district collector’s orders.

At the time, 620 CUs and 1,670 BUs meant for the panchayat elections were stored at the old tehsil office after being sealed.

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The warehouse was inspected on March 16 and the machines were found properly arranged, the complaint said. Subsequently, dismantling work began as the building had become damaged, and the rear wall of the EVM storage room was found broken.

The machines were shifted on September 21 to Room 6 on the ground floor of the tehsil office, functioning from the premises of a polytechnic college.

Verification conducted between September 24 and 28 found 24 machines missing.

The SDM office subsequently wrote to the police seeking registration of an FIR, providing the serial numbers of the missing EVMs.

Kotwali police station in-charge Umesh Upadhyay said a case had been registered under sections 331(4) and 305(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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