24 Tamil Nadu fishermen released from Maldives prison, return home

Twenty-four fishermen from Tharuvaikulam fishing village in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district, who had ventured into the deep sea in three mechanised fishing boats, have been released from a prison in the Maldives.

The fishermen were detained by the Maldives Coast Guard on October 13, according to the Thoothukudi District Information and Public Relations Office.

“They were arrested by the Maldives Navy for trespassing into international waters while fishing in the Arabian Sea. The fishermen were sent by a flight to Thiruvananthapuram,” the office said.

The Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department received the fishermen at the airport and arranged for their return to their native places following the directions of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

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“As a result of the continuous efforts of the Minister for Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, steps were taken through the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian High Commission in Maldives to secure the release of the detained fishermen and bring them back home,” the Thoothukudi District Information Office said.

Chief Minister Vijay had earlier taken up the matter with the Centre, urging it to intervene.

“I request you to kindly take up the matter with the Government of Maldives through appropriate diplomatic channels and facilitate the early release and safe repatriation of the fishermen and their boats,” he had written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

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Seeking the minister’s personal intervention, Vijay said it would provide much-needed reassurance to the affected families and the fishing community.

On October 13, the Maldives Coast Guard intercepted and detained 25 Tamil Nadu fishermen along with three mechanised boats for allegedly entering Maldivian territorial waters without authorisation and engaging in illegal fishing.

The Maldives Ministry of Fisheries, Marine Resources and Agriculture had also imposed a total fine of Rs 4.80 crore.