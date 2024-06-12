24-year-old Madhya Pradesh woman gets death sentence for killing mother-in-law by stabbing her over 95 times

PTI

Rewa, June 12

A court in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district has sentenced a 24-year-old woman to death for murdering her mother-in-law in 2022 by stabbing her more than 95 times.

Rewa district's fourth additional sessions judge Padma Jatav convicted Kanchan Kol of killing her 50-year-old mother-in-law Saroj Kol, additional public prosecutor Vikas Dwivedi said.

Kanchan, a resident of Atraila village under Mangawa police station, was accused of stabbing her mother-in-law with a sickle for over 95 times on July 12, 2022 following a domestic strife, he said.

The victim was alone in the house at the time. Her son later informed the police and took her to hospital, where doctors declared her dead, Dwivedi said.

The public prosecutor said victim Saroj Kol's husband Valmik Kol was also named as a co-accused in the case on the charge of inciting her, but was acquitted in the absence of evidence.

