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Home / India / 25-day-old baby kidnapped in Thane district, rescued within four hours; 5 held

25-day-old baby kidnapped in Thane district, rescued within four hours; 5 held

The baby was forcibly snatched from a ragpicker in Ambernath town around 7 pm on October 10 by a speech-impaired woman

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Thane, Updated At : 01:03 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Using technical intelligence and tracking phone details, police teams traced the suspect in Dharavi and safely recovered the baby within four hours. Pic: iStock
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Five persons have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 25-day-old baby boy from Maharashtra's Thane district to sell him, with police rescuing the infant in Mumbai within four hours, an official said on Tuesday.

The baby was forcibly snatched from a ragpicker in Ambernath town around 7 pm on October 10 by a speech-impaired woman, who then handed him over to her associates who planned to sell the child, senior inspector Shabbir Sayyed of Ambernath police station said.

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"During the initial probe, police personnel detained one of the accused, Sony Ganesh (19), who revealed that the infant had been handed over to her relative, Ruksar Faroukh Shaikh (32), a resident of Dharavi in neighbouring Mumbai," he said.

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Using technical intelligence and tracking phone details, police teams traced the suspect in Dharavi and safely recovered the baby within four hours, the official said.

He said that the police have arrested Parvati Nagraj (38), a speech and hearing-impaired woman, Sony Ganesh, Shaktivel Parameshwam (37), Nisha Shaktivel (30), and Ruksar Faroukh Shaikh, and a case has been registered against them under relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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