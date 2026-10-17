25 injured in stampede-like situation at north Kolkata community Durga Puja pandal

At least 25 people were injured in a stampede-like situation arising out of a crowd surge at a community Durga Puja in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, police said.

As it started raining, the crowd waiting outside the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal rushed forward, and some of them fell on the road, leading to the stampede-like situation, a senior officer said.

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“At least 25 people were taken to Kolkata Medical College and Hospital in serious condition,” he said.

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West Bengal Health Minister Saradwat Mukherjee and senior officials rushed to the hospital.

Disaster management personnel have been deployed at the site, the officer said.

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Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she was deeply shocked about the stampede-like situation at Chorbagan puja pandal.

“Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chorbagan puja pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time,” she said.