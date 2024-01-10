25 years after Kargil War, battle areas to turn into tourist spots

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, January 9

The Ladakh administration is deliberating on coordination and collaboration strategies with the Army for promotion of tourism in border areas. Locals of border regions have been demanding for years to open a path for holistic and sustainable development of tourism for them.

Army assistance sought Many areas in Kargil will be developed as tourist spots for which the Ladakh administration has sought the Army’s help

Army urged to enhance infrastructure at locations close to LoC with Pakistan and Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China

Areas, including Mushkoh Valley, Kaksar, Chulichan and Gargardo, are set to get a facelift to increase tourism potential

As a result, 25 years after the Kargil war, many areas will be developed as tourist spots for which Ladakh administration has sought Army’s help. Mushkoh Valley is among the areas which witnessed battles between Indian and Pakistani forces.

Other areas which saw battles including Kaksar, Chulichan, and Gargardo in Kargil are also set to get a facelift to increase tourism potential of these places.

Secretary, Tourism and Culture Department, Ladakh, Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan, recently held a meeting with Army officials and discussed the issues of bolstering tourism and enhancing infrastructure at locations close to LoC with Pakistan and Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

The Tourism department has held discussions with the 8 Mountain Division, Kargil, and 14 Corps based in Ladakh for Army’s support in development of the infrastructure in border areas.

“The discussions also focused on the promotion and sustainable development of tourism in these border areas by harnessing the unique attractions the region has to offer. The discussions acknowledged the strategic importance of Mushkoo Valley, Kaksar, Chulichan, and Gargardo and sought ways to leverage them to foster sustainable tourism,” said Secretary Tourism.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kargil #Ladakh