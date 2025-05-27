250 mm rain in 13 hours as Mumbai sees earliest monsoon since 1950

South Mumbai recorded extremely heavy rainfall, with over 250 mm in just 13 hours ending at 11 am on Monday, officials said. According to data shared by the Brihanmumbai MC, Nariman Point received the highest rainfall at 252 mm, followed by the BMC headquarters (216 mm) and Colaba pumping station (207 mm) between 10 pm on May 25 and 11 am on May 26.

The southwest monsoon has set in over Mumbai 16 days before the usual date, making it the earliest since 1950, the IMD said on Monday.

The primary rain-bearing system reached Kerala on Saturday, marking its earliest arrival over the Indian mainland since 2009, when it reached the southern state on May 23. The southwest monsoon usually makes its onset over Kerala by June 1, reaches Mumbai by June 11 and covers the entire country by July 8.