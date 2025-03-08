26/11 accused Rana files renewed plea against extradition

Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana has submitted a renewed application to Chief Justice John Roberts seeking a stay of his extradition to India after the US Supreme Court rejected his emergency petition. Rana (64), a close associate of prime accused David Coleman Headley, is serving supervised detention at a metropolitan centre in Los Angeles after completing a 14-year sentence in 2023. “Application… denied by Justice Elena Kagan,” a note on the US SC’s website read. Following the rejection, Rana immediately submitted the “renewed application for stay” and requested that his renewed application be directed to Chief Justice Roberts.

A Canadian national of Pakistani origin, Rana had submitted the emergency application on February 27 claiming he faced the risk of torture in India. He also argued that his extradition would violate international and US legal protections against torture.

In January, the US SC had denied a petition of writ of certiorari filed by Rana seeking to prevent his extradition. The writ had been file in November 2024 against an earlier order of a lower court that had ruled in favour of his extradition. A writ of certiorari is a legal document that allows a higher court to review a case from a lower court.

Rana’s legal team emphasised that he was in deteriorating health and unlikely to survive long enough to stand trial in India.

The team also claimed that “India’s criminal justice system had a documented history of human rights violations, referencing US State Department reports on instances of custodial torture. Rana also claimed his identity as a “Muslim of Pakistani origin”, along with his past service in the Pakistan army, would put him at a “greater risk of mistreatment in India”.