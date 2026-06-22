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Home / India / Rs 26 crore spent on Rahul Gandhi’s scuba-diving visit to discredit Nicobar project: Rijiju

Rs 26 crore spent on Rahul Gandhi’s scuba-diving visit to discredit Nicobar project: Rijiju

Says Congress leader only a part of the larger ecosystem that "opposes projects linked to national development"

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:36 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Kiren Rijiju. File photo
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Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has alleged that a whopping Rs 26 crore was spent on Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's scuba-diving visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands as part of a "propaganda" to obstruct the Nicobar project.He said the Congress' opposition to the project was not really about protecting the environment, adding that environmental concerns were being used to stop a project that could give India major strategic and economic advantages in the future.
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Speaking at the Andaman Ideas Summit-2026, the Minority Affairs Minister said, "That day Rahul Gandhi did scuba diving. A whooping Rs 26 crore was spent on that scuba-diving visit and the entire ecosystem spread that news. Linking scuba diving with marine life and environment, propaganda was spread against the project."

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Rijiju added that critics of the project were making claims without providing detailed evidence, and were ignoring the safeguards that were already in place. He further said that Gandhi was only one part of a much larger ecosystem that, in his view, opposes projects linked to national development. He claimed that similar resistance was seen whenever dams, highways, mines or other major infrastructure projects are proposed.

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He said court cases, protests and campaigns were often launched in the name of environmental protection to delay such projects. “Our environment law is very strong and our government policy towards climate, environment and the ecosystem is very clear. No one can destroy anything by their will,” he said.

The minister also rejected concerns that the project would adversely affect indigenous communities living in the islands. Referring to tribes such as the Shompen, Nicobarese, Great Andamanese, Jarawa and Sentinelese, Rijiju said that successive governments had protected their interests and claimed that no community had been disturbed by state-led development initiatives.

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"As the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, I always maintain good relations with opposition leaders and welcome criticism of the government. But projects that serve national interests should not become political targets," the minister noted.

Targeting the Gandhi scion, Rijiju said the Congress leader should play a constructive role and stay away from efforts that slow down India’s progress. Political differences are natural in a democracy, but development projects aimed at strengthening the country should receive support rather than opposition, he added.

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