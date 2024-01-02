26 trains delayed as fog envelops Delhi; cold wave to continue

ANI

New Delhi, January 2

Twenty-six trains arrived late due to fog in the national capital on Tuesday morning, Indian Railways said.

Trains which arrived late include Nizamuddin, Bangalore-Nizamuddin, Bhubaneshwar-New Delhi Rajdhani, Ranikamlapati Bhopal-New Delhi, Howrah-New Delhi Duronto, Chennai-New Delhi, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Kanpur-New Delhi Shramshakti, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express, Rewa-Anand Vihar Express, Prayagraj-New Delhi Express, Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express, Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Express, Rajendranagar-New Delhi, Banaras-New Delhi Express, Ambedkarnagar-Katra Express, Chennai-New Delhi GT, Chennai-New Delhi, Hyderabad-New Delhi, Ranikamlapati-Nizamuddin, Katihar-Amritsar Express, Jammu Tawi- Ajmer Express, Kamakhya-Delhi Express and Ajmer-Katra Express.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius on Monday, the IMD said.

Mrityunjay Mohapatra, DG, IMD, said, "From January 5-11, we expect night temperature to fall, it may lead to cold wave conditions in some parts of central India and adjoining northern plains. Day temperature will also be below normal leading to cold day conditions, especially in Madhya Pradesh, northern parts of Maharashtra, southern parts of Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas of Haryana and Rajasthan."