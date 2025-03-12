266 Indians rescued, repatriated from South East countries

India has rescued and repatriated its 266 nationals from South East Asian countries, including Myanmar and Thailand, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Wednesday.

Jaiswal said the Government of India had arranged for the safe repatriation of 266 Indians, who were released from cybercrime centres in South East Asia, by an IAF aircraft on Tuesday.

"Indian Embassies worked with Myanmar & Thailand governments to secure their release & facilitate their repatriation," Jaiswal said.

Earlier on Monday, 283 Indians were similarly repatriated. These people had fallen victim to fake job rackets in Myanmar.

The MEA reiterated its caution to Indian nationals to verify the credentials of foreign employers before accepting job offers. The rescued people were flown back to India aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft from Mae Sot in Thailand.

“The Government of India has been making sustained efforts to secure the release and repatriation of Indian nationals lured to various southeast Asian countries, including Myanmar, with fake job offers. These persons were subsequently made to indulge in cybercrime and engage in other fraudulent activities in scam centres operating in regions along the Myanmar-Thailand border,” the MEA had said.

The MEA reiterated its caution about such rackets. It said on Monday that Indian nationals are once again advised to verify the credentials of foreign employers through missions abroad and check the antecedents of recruiting agents and companies before taking up a job offer.