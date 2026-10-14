273 CAPF companies to stay put in Delhi till Oct 20

With protests against alleged vote theft and demands for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar are showing no signs of relenting, the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) is likely to remain in the national capital till October 20.

The decision was taken by the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday after reviewing the current situation as the deployment scheduled to remain till October 12.

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However, according to inputs received by the ministry and as per the request of the Delhi Police, the scale of deployment will be slightly reduced.

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Of the 301 CAPF companies currently deployed, an extension has been sought for 273 till October 20, as per the request sent by Delhi Police to the Home Ministry.

Initially, a total of 221 companies of paramilitary forces, comprising around 23,000 personnel, had been deployed in Delhi till October 12 for the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest against alleged vote theft, which later rose to 301 companies.

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Security officials had noted that maintaining restrictions around key areas such as Connaught Place and the New Delhi municipal zone for an extended period could prove difficult.

However, after the Supreme Court directed the government to allow public access to these crucial areas, as they house offices and business establishments as well as financial institutions, the blockades which were in place till October 11, were eased by the Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, in a letter to the ministry on October 12, the Delhi Police said there was a possibility of participation of other political parties, including the Bhim Army, and student unions in the ongoing protests in and around Parliament House, Election Commission headquarters, India Gate and other key installations, which may give rise to unforeseen law and order situations, necessitating immediate mobilisation and deployment of additional forces to maintain law and order.

The Delhi Police further informed the Home Ministry that adequate strength of CAPFs with its own personnel is essential to facilitate prompt deployment at short notice across the Capital and to effectively meet any emergency situation, especially after CJP leaders hinted at a prolonged agitation. In view of this situation, it has requested extension of deployment period of only 273 companies out of the 301 companies till October 20.