28 kg opium smuggled from Manipur seized in Fazilka, 2 held

The Fazilka police claimed to have recovered 28 kg of opium, allegedly smuggled from Manipur, from two drug peddlers on Sunday.

Advertisement

According to sources, it is perhaps the first case involving the recovery of such a huge consignment allegedly smuggled from a northeastern state to the border district of Fazilka.

Advertisement

Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Satinder Kumar said a police party had laid a naka for routine checking when it intercepted a canter (PB-13-BS-6581) near the Hanumangarh overbridge on the outskirts of Abohar town. The police recovered the contraband, packed in plastic bags, from the vehicle.

Advertisement

The police also arrested the two occupants of the canter, identified as Sajan alias Majnu, a resident of Chanan Khera village, and Gurmit Singh, a resident of Baba Deep Singh locality in Abohar town.

The accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Advertisement

SP Satinder Kumar told The Tribune that the accused had reportedly confessed to having smuggled the contraband from Manipur. He said the police were yet to ascertain why the consignment had been procured from such a distant state and to whom it was to be handed over in the border district.

The SP said Sajan Kumar was already facing three criminal cases under the NDPS Act in Fazilka and Muktsar districts.