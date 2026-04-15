2,926 candidates in fray for West Bengal poll

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced that a total of 2,926 candidates are contesting the West Bengal Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The results will be declared on May 4.

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According to the final list, 1,478 candidates will contest in the first phase across 152 constituencies, while 1,448 candidates will compete in the second phase, covering 142 constituencies, the poll body confirmed.

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The last date for filing nominations for the second phase was 9 April. Scrutiny of nominations took place on 10 April, and candidates were permitted to withdraw their papers until 3 pm on April 13. The Commission has directed returning officers to publish the final list of candidates in the official gazette. They have also been instructed to securely store all election-related documents, including nomination papers, in sealed envelopes.

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Additionally, ballot papers for electronic voting machines (EVMs) will feature coloured photographs of candidates along with key details such as serial number and party symbol, making it easier for voters to identify them.

West Bengal is set to witness a high-stakes contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC), which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), positioning itself as the principal challenger. The BJP had secured 77 seats in the 2021 Assembly elections, a sharp rise from just three seats in 2016.