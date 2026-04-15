icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / 2,926 candidates in fray for West Bengal poll

2,926 candidates in fray for West Bengal poll

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:35 AM Apr 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced that a total of 2,926 candidates are contesting the West Bengal Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The results will be declared on May 4.

Advertisement

According to the final list, 1,478 candidates will contest in the first phase across 152 constituencies, while 1,448 candidates will compete in the second phase, covering 142 constituencies, the poll body confirmed.

Advertisement

The last date for filing nominations for the second phase was 9 April. Scrutiny of nominations took place on 10 April, and candidates were permitted to withdraw their papers until 3 pm on April 13. The Commission has directed returning officers to publish the final list of candidates in the official gazette. They have also been instructed to securely store all election-related documents, including nomination papers, in sealed envelopes.

Advertisement

Additionally, ballot papers for electronic voting machines (EVMs) will feature coloured photographs of candidates along with key details such as serial number and party symbol, making it easier for voters to identify them.

West Bengal is set to witness a high-stakes contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC), which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), positioning itself as the principal challenger. The BJP had secured 77 seats in the 2021 Assembly elections, a sharp rise from just three seats in 2016.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts