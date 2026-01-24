3-4 people feared trapped after major fire breaks out at 4-storey building in Hyderabad

At least three to four people are suspected to be trapped inside a four-storey building at Nampally here, housing a furniture shop and others, after a major fire broke out Saturday afternoon, official said.

Personnel from the Fire, police, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other agencies are engaged in a rescue operation, deploying a hydraulic lift to reach upper floors.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, who is supervising the rescue operations, said efforts are on to rescue those trapped.

“Though the fire was brought under control, heavy smoke is making it difficult for the rescue personnel to go inside”, he said.

The victims are suspected to have been trapped on the second cellar and efforts are under way to reach them.

Fire personnel who tried to enter the building were forced to retreat due to heavy smoke, Sajjanar added.

Several furniture shops are located in the Nampally area.