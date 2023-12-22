3,499 posts vacant in 638 Krishi Vigyan Kendras: Agri minister

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 21

A total of 3,499 positions at various levels remain vacant in 638 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) nationwide, casting a shadow over the effective functioning of these centres.

Among the northern states, Jammu and Kashmir (including Union Territory of Ladakh) tops the list with 172 vacancies in 19 KVKs, followed by Haryana with 91 vacancies in 18 KVKs, Punjab with 74 vacant positions in 22 KVKs and Himachal Pradesh with 26 posts in 12 KVKs. The vacancies have raised a question mark over the operational efficiency of these centers, which play a pivotal role in disseminating agricultural knowledge and technology to farmers.

Data further revealed that Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of vacant positions, with 437 posts awaiting fulfillment in KVKs, followed by Rajasthan (351), Madhya Pradesh (350), Bihar (230), and Jharkhand (206). The alarming number of vacancies across states underscores the need for prompt action to ensure the smooth functioning of these crucial agricultural institutions.

Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, in a written response in the Lok Sabha, disclosed that the total number of districts in the country with KVKs stands at 638. Even as the National Commission on Agriculture, in its report on “Research, Education, and Extension,” has recommended having one KVK in each district. While the establishment of new KVKs in recently created districts is an ongoing process, the current vacancies pose a challenge to achieve the recommended coverage.

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) scheme, administered by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), operates under the administrative control of various host organizations, including state governments, central and state agricultural universities, public sector undertakings, non-governmental organisations, and ICAR itself. According to the minister the responsibility for filling these vacancies lies with the respective host organizations, and ICAR is actively engaging with them to expedite the recruitment process. The urgency of addressing these vacancies is paramount to sustaining the critical role KVKs play in advancing agricultural practices and knowledge dissemination.

