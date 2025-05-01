3.5 kg smuggled gold seized at Hyderabad airport, 3 arrested     

A total of 3.5 kg of smuggled gold of foreign origin, valued at over Rs 3.45 crore, was seized from a passenger at the international airport here, and three people were arrested, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said on Thursday.

Acting on specific intelligence, officers of the DRI's Hyderabad Zonal Unit intercepted an Indian passenger who had travelled from Dubai to Hyderabad via Muscat, along with a ground handling staffer working at the airport, on April 30, a DRI press release said.

The smuggled gold was being handed over to the ground handling staff near the aerobridge by the passenger, the release said.

Advertisement

The investigation revealed that the gold was intended to be delivered to another ground staffer waiting near the airport parking area.

The second staff member was to return the gold to the same passenger after he exited the customs area, the DRI said.

Advertisement

A total of 30 gold bars (10 tola each), concealed in three packets, were recovered from the passenger, it said.

Gold of foreign origin weighing 3,500 grams, with 99.9 per cent purity and valued at Rs 3,45,79,300, was seized. The passenger and both ground handling staffers were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, and were remanded to judicial custody, the DRI added.

Further investigation is under way.