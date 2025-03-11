3 BSF personnel killed, 13 injured in Manipur road accident      

Three BSF jawans died and 13 were injured as the truck they were on board fell into a gorge at Changoubung village in Manipur's Senapati district, an official said.

Two personnel of the border guarding force died on the spot, while another succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital, he said.

The bodies of the deceased have been kept at the district hospital in Senapati, the official said.

Advertisement

The condition of some of the injured BSF personnel is said to be serious, he added.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla expressed condolences over the loss of lives.