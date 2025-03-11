3 BSF personnel killed, 13 injured in Manipur road accident
2 personnel of the border guarding force die on the spot, while another succumbs to his injuries on the way to hospital
Advertisement
Three BSF jawans died and 13 were injured as the truck they were on board fell into a gorge at Changoubung village in Manipur's Senapati district, an official said.
Two personnel of the border guarding force died on the spot, while another succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital, he said.
The bodies of the deceased have been kept at the district hospital in Senapati, the official said.
Advertisement
The condition of some of the injured BSF personnel is said to be serious, he added.
Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla expressed condolences over the loss of lives.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement