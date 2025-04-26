DT
PT
3 charred to death, 2 feared trapped as trucks catch fire after head-on collision in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

3 charred to death, 2 feared trapped as trucks catch fire after head-on collision in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

The accident took place on Rawatsar-Sardarshahar Mega Highway near Dhannasar village in Rawatsar police station area
PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 09:36 PM Apr 26, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Three people were charred to death while two others are feared trapped after two trucks caught fire in a head-on collision in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place on the Rawatsar-Sardarshahar Mega Highway near Dhannasar village in Rawatsar police station area, they said.

Rawatsar SHO Ramchandra Kaswan said that two trucks collided head-on. A loud explosion occurred after the collision and both vehicles caught fire.

He said that three people were burnt alive in the fire while two others are feared trapped. The bodies are yet to be identified.

Firefighting vehicles as well as nearby villagers are trying to extinguish the fire through their private tankers. Rescue operations are underway.

