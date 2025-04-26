Three people were charred to death while two others are feared trapped after two trucks caught fire in a head-on collision in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place on the Rawatsar-Sardarshahar Mega Highway near Dhannasar village in Rawatsar police station area, they said.

Rawatsar SHO Ramchandra Kaswan said that two trucks collided head-on. A loud explosion occurred after the collision and both vehicles caught fire.

He said that three people were burnt alive in the fire while two others are feared trapped. The bodies are yet to be identified.

Firefighting vehicles as well as nearby villagers are trying to extinguish the fire through their private tankers. Rescue operations are underway.