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Home / India / 3 children among 7 dead after truck runs over them in Jharkhand's Khunti

3 children among 7 dead after truck runs over them in Jharkhand's Khunti

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PTI
Ranchi, Updated At : 11:24 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the incident and paid condolences to the bereaved families. Video grab
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Seven people, three of whom were children, died when an 18-wheel truck ran over them while taking a sharp bend in darkness in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Friday.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the incident and paid condolences to the bereaved families.

Khunti Superintendent of Police (SP) Rishabh Garg said a few people rushed to the Karra-Torpa main road on Thursday night to rescue a scooter rider who fell into a ditch, and several women and children gathered to watch the incident unfold.

"In the meantime, an 18-wheel truck from Torpa ran over them while taking a sharp turn. The driver might not have seen the crowd due to darkness," the officer said.

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"Seven people died, and one was injured," he told PTI, adding that six died on the spot and one during treatment. Of the deceased, three were women, as many children and one man, the SP added.

A police officer said the deceased were Jayanti Devi, her daughter Anjali Devi (20) and grandson Saurav Nayak (11), another woman Fagan Sanga (26), her daughters Shiwani Kumari (12) and Soni Kumari (8), and her mother-in-law Karmi Lohrain (50).

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren took to X to say, "The heartbreaking news of seven people losing their lives in a road accident in Karra, Khunti, has deeply saddened me.

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"My deepest condolences go out to all the grieving families who have lost their loved ones in this accident. May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the departed and give their grieving families the strength to bear this sorrow," he added.

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