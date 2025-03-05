DT
PT
3 CRPF jawans injured in IED blast in Jharkhand

3 CRPF jawans injured in IED blast in Jharkhand

Airlifted to Ranchi   
PTI
Chaibasa, Updated At : 12:39 PM Mar 05, 2025 IST
At least three CRPF jawans were injured in an IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Wednesday, police said.

The injured jawans were airlifted to Ranchi for treatment, they added.

The incident took place at Baliwa in Saranda forests under Manoharpur police station limits when personnel of CRPF 197 battalion went there for a search operation, Kolhan DIG Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

"An IED exploded during the search operations and three jawans were injured. They were airlifted to Ranchi," he added.

