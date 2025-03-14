DT
PT
3 killed, one injured in fire at residential tower in Rajkot city; 40 rescued          

The fire is brought under control around noon
PTI
Rajkot, Updated At : 02:40 PM Mar 14, 2025 IST
The fire has been brought under control. ANI
Three people were killed and one was injured as a fire broke out in a 12-storey residential building in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Friday morning, officials said.

About 40 residents stuck in the tower located in the 150 feet ring road area were rescued, they said.

“The fire broke out in a flat on the sixth floor of Atlantis Apartment around 9.30 am. It was caused due to a short circuit. Three persons have lost their lives in the fire while one injured person has been hospitalised,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police BJ Chaudhary.

The fire was brought under control around noon, said the official.

Two of the three deceased victims have been identified as Kalpesh Leuva and Mayur Leuva. The identity of the third person is yet to be ascertained. Two of the victims were outsiders and had come to the building for some work, the official said.

“We have rescued nearly 40 people stranded on upper floors due to thick smoke. Of these, five were brought down using the hydraulic crane of the fire brigade. Further investigation is on,” said the official.

