3 dead, 20 injured as bus collides with truck in Gujarat’s Botad         

Three people were killed and 20 injured as a private bus rammed into a truck parked on the roadside in Gujarat's Botad district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The bus was carrying tourists from Ranpur taluka in the district when it hit the stationary truck near Paliyad town, police inspector Parbad Vanda said.

"Three men died on the spot and 20 people were injured," the official said.

"The bus was carrying tourists from a village in Ranpur taluka of the district. They had gone to Junagadh and were returning home when the accident occurred," he said.

The injured were shifted to different hospitals, the official added.