3 elephants run over by Janshatabdi Express in West Bengal's Jhargram 

The incident, which took place on Thursday night, occurred when an elephant herd that probably came from Jharkhand's Dalma forest was traversing
PTI
Jhargram (West Bengal), Updated At : 12:06 PM Jul 18, 2025 IST
An elephant lies on a railway track near Banshtola in Jhargram, in Paschim Medinipur district, West Bengal, on Friday. PTI Photo
Three elephants, including two calves, were run over by an express train near Banstala railway station in West Bengal's Paschim Midnapore district, the police said on Friday.

The incident, which took place on Thursday night, occurred when an elephant herd that probably came from Jharkhand's Dalma forest was traversing, they said.

The three pachyderms were mowed on the tracks by a speeding Janshatabdi Express on the Kharagpur-Tatanagar section, a police officer said.

It was difficult to go near the carcasses for some time, as the herd of 30 elephants was passing through the area, he said.

Investigation is underway.

