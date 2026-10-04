3 FIRs filed; Yogendra Yadav, Kapil Sibal, Prashant Bhushan among 150 detained on way to Jantar Mantar

On both Friday and Saturday, the police stopped protestors from reaching Jantar Mantar and the headquarters of Election Commission on Jai Singh Road in the New Delhi district. According to the police, the BNSS Section 163 has been imposed in the New Delhi district, restricting the gathering and protests.

Advertisement

Under the BNSS Section 163, gathering of five or more people, processions, demonstrations, picketing, dharnas, shouting of slogans and speeches are prohibited without prior written permission. Carrying firearms, banners, placards, lathis, swords, sticks, brickbats and similar articles is also prohibited.

Advertisement

The police had publicly notified the restrictions nearly three hours before the proposed protest on Friday morning and warned that violations would invite action under the BNS Section 223 and other applicable provisions.

No individual or organisation has been named as an accused in the FIRs, though details of the organisers and organisations that proposed or participated in the demonstrations have been mentioned in their contents, a senior police officer said.

Advertisement

Reacting to the detention, Yadav wrote on X, “Jantar Mantar is a designated space for peaceful protest. Yet today, even senior advocates from the Supreme Court and High Courts had to come to the streets to assert this basic democratic right. If a designated protest site cannot accommodate peaceful dissent, where does democracy leave room for protest?”

Speaking to reporters, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal called on citizens to participate in peaceful protests, invoking Mahatma Gandhi and his history of protest marches. Sibal argued that citizens must make their voices heard and repeatedly stressed taking to the streets peacefully.

His remarks come amid ongoing protests over the functioning of the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with demonstrators demanding the CEC’s resignation.

The protest was announced by AISA national president Neha Bora, who was among those detained on Friday. She urged activists to return to Jantar Mantar at 1 pm and continue their protest demanding Kumar’s resignation and raising concerns over the SIR.

AISA alleged that women protesters, journalists, and lawyers were manhandled by male police personnel. “Several women have complained of being groped by male police personnel. It is atrocious that a police force that claims to ensure justice for women cannot maintain basic protocols of crowd management. Male police officers openly abused women protesters and behaved in the most unprofessional way,” the organisation added.