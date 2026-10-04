DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / 3 FIRs filed; Yogendra Yadav, Kapil Sibal, Prashant Bhushan among 150 detained on way to Jantar Mantar

3 FIRs filed; Yogendra Yadav, Kapil Sibal, Prashant Bhushan among 150 detained on way to Jantar Mantar

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Harsh Yadav
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:14 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
AISA president Neha Bora with advocates Kapil Sibal and Prashant Bhushan during a protest against the CEC in New Delhi. MUKESH AGGARWAL
Advertisement
The Delhi Police on Saturday detained around 150 protestors, including Swaraj India member Yogendra Yadav, senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Prashant Bhushan, AISA national president Neha Bora, while they were marching towards Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.Meanwhile, the police have registered three FIRs against unidentified people -- two at the Parliament Street police station and one at the Connaught Place police station -- in connection with the protest on Friday, for disobedience of an order issued by a public servant, obstruction of a public servant in the discharge of duty, use of criminal force against a public servant, and acts committed by several persons in furtherance of a common intention.

On both Friday and Saturday, the police stopped protestors from reaching Jantar Mantar and the headquarters of Election Commission on Jai Singh Road in the New Delhi district. According to the police, the BNSS Section 163 has been imposed in the New Delhi district, restricting the gathering and protests.

Advertisement

Under the BNSS Section 163, gathering of five or more people, processions, demonstrations, picketing, dharnas, shouting of slogans and speeches are prohibited without prior written permission. Carrying firearms, banners, placards, lathis, swords, sticks, brickbats and similar articles is also prohibited.

Advertisement

The police had publicly notified the restrictions nearly three hours before the proposed protest on Friday morning and warned that violations would invite action under the BNS Section 223 and other applicable provisions.

No individual or organisation has been named as an accused in the FIRs, though details of the organisers and organisations that proposed or participated in the demonstrations have been mentioned in their contents, a senior police officer said.

Advertisement

Reacting to the detention, Yadav wrote on X, “Jantar Mantar is a designated space for peaceful protest. Yet today, even senior advocates from the Supreme Court and High Courts had to come to the streets to assert this basic democratic right. If a designated protest site cannot accommodate peaceful dissent, where does democracy leave room for protest?”

Speaking to reporters, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal called on citizens to participate in peaceful protests, invoking Mahatma Gandhi and his history of protest marches. Sibal argued that citizens must make their voices heard and repeatedly stressed taking to the streets peacefully.

His remarks come amid ongoing protests over the functioning of the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with demonstrators demanding the CEC’s resignation.

The protest was announced by AISA national president Neha Bora, who was among those detained on Friday. She urged activists to return to Jantar Mantar at 1 pm and continue their protest demanding Kumar’s resignation and raising concerns over the SIR.

AISA alleged that women protesters, journalists, and lawyers were manhandled by male police personnel. “Several women have complained of being groped by male police personnel. It is atrocious that a police force that claims to ensure justice for women cannot maintain basic protocols of crowd management. Male police officers openly abused women protesters and behaved in the most unprofessional way,” the organisation added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts