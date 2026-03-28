3 former MLAs among 6 Uttarakhand leaders join Congress

The Congress got a boost in Uttarakhand on Saturday as six senior leaders, including three former state MLAs, joined the party here in the presence of the party's general secretary and state in-charge Kumari Selja.

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Rajkumar Thukral, Narayan Pal, Bhimlal Arya, Gaurav Goyal, Lakhan Singh and Anuj Gupta were inducted into the Congress at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office.

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Addressing the press conference, AICC general secretary Selja said the BJP is on the back foot over "corruption charges" and the widespread support received by protests held by the Congress.

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By joining the Congress, the six leaders have reposed their faith in the leadership of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, she said.

Selja said public trust in the Congress is rising today amid growing dissatisfaction with the BJP government in Uttarakhand, she said, alleging widespread corruption under the BJP rule.

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Selja said efforts to "polish" Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's image had failed, with the leadership's "real image" now exposed before the people.

The senior Congress leader expressed confidence that the party would see positive electoral gains as support from the people of Uttarakhand continues to grow.

Rajkumar Thukral has been a two-time BJP MLA and Nagar Palika chairman, Rudrapur, Narayan Pal has also been a two-time BSP MLA from Sitarganj, while Bhim Lal Arya has been a BJP MLA from Ghansal from 2012 to 2017.

Former Roorkie mayor Gaurav Goyal and Lakhan Singh from Bhimtal, who has been a block president and whose wife is a sitting Zila Panchayat member, are also among those who joined the party.

Besides, Anuj Gupta, a former chairman of Mussoorie Municipal Council, has also joined the party.

Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Yashpal Arya, chairman of the election campaign committee of Uttarakhand Congress Pritam Singh, head of the election management committee of Uttarakhand Congress Harak Singh Rawat and former PCC president Karan Mahara were also present on the occasion.

Qazi Nizamuddin (Delhi Congress in-charge), Gurdeep Sappal (permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee), and Surendra Sharma and Manoj Yadav (co-in-charges for Uttarakhand Congress) were also present.

Godiyal said this development is a direct result of the growing public confidence in the Congress. He noted that the people of Uttarakhand are looking toward the Congress with hope, and leaders from various political parties are keen to join its ranks.

He affirmed that all party leaders would work collectively to ensure the formation of a Congress government in the 2027 Legislative Assembly elections.

Yashpal Arya, the Leader of the Opposition in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, characterised the BJP government as "arrogant" and said that the induction of prominent leaders with a strong grassroots base into the Congress is a clear indication of impending change in the state.

He remarked that the people of the state are enduring severe hardships of unemployment, inflation, and migration under the BJP rule.