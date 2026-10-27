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Home / India / 3 held for parading teen, father naked in Kolkata taken through locality bare-chested by cops

3 held for parading teen, father naked in Kolkata taken through locality bare-chested by cops

Many term it instant justice for the vigilantism the area witnessed on Sunday evening after a 17-year-old boy was caught kissing his girlfriend by her family

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PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 09:29 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Police arrest all the accused in the Sarsuna naked parade case and made them parade without clothes in the same locality during crime scene reconstruction in Behala, in Kolkata on Tuesday. (West Bengal Minister Indranil Khan/ANI video grab)
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Three persons arrested for forcing a teenage boy, his father and friend to walk naked in a South Kolkata locality for kissing his girlfriend were paraded through the area shirtless and in shorts by police on Tuesday to reconstruct the incident.

A day after their arrest, the 13-year-old girl's father, uncle and elder brother were taken through the locality bare-chested and barefoot, with ropes tied around their waists, a police official said.

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Many termed it instant justice for the vigilantism the area witnessed on Sunday evening after a 17-year-old boy was caught kissing his girlfriend by her family within the Sarsuna Police Station limits.

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After being caught, the boy and his friend were held captive in a room and assaulted by the girl's parents and maternal uncle. He was then allegedly forced to call his father to the place.

"After I reached there, I was also assaulted by at least six people. Then the girl's maternal uncle gave me a gun, saying that I have two options. One is to shoot my son or walk naked with him," the boy's father claimed in front of reporters. "People took videos of me, my son and his friend walking naked. It was such a humiliation for us.

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A video, purportedly of the incident, has gone viral on social media. PTI, however, could not vouch for its veracity.

Police have arrested the girl's father, elder brother and maternal uncle while detaining her mother.

The incident came to light after a video of the boy, his father and friend being paraded naked surfaced on social media. An irate mob allegedly attempted to vandalise the girl's house, prompting police to rush to the spot and bring the situation under control.

Some members of the girl's family had fled before the police arrived. Her maternal uncle was caught by locals and handed over to police, a police officer said.

Police said they were investigating the allegations, including the reported use of a firearm, while further details are awaited.

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