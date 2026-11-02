3 held for pro-Khalistan graffiti at Delhi Metro stations

Three persons, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly painting pro-Khalistan graffiti at Jahangirpuri and Shastri Nagar Metro stations.

The accused have been identified as Sumeet (30), alias Raftar, a resident of Samalkha in Panipat district; Sumit Kumar (22), alias Kaka, from Gurdaspur; and Gurpreet (22), a native of Hoshiarpur.

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According to the police, the graffiti was found near Gate No. 1 of Jahangirpuri Metro station on October 29 and on the inner staircase wall near Gate No. 2 of Shastri Nagar Metro station on October 30. The messages allegedly supported the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and its Khalistan agenda.

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Investigators said the Punjab link emerged during the probe, which found that Sumit Kumar was the alleged mastermind who recruited the two co-accused. The police claimed he had been radicalised by supporters of SFJ and Khalistan ideology based in Ludhiana and Gurdaspur.

Investigators suspect that an alleged SFJ handler contacted Sumit through WhatsApp and later shifted communication to an encrypted messaging platform. The handler allegedly provided graffiti templates and promised a substantial payment for carrying out the act at prominent Metro stations.

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The police said Sumit subsequently roped in Gurpreet and Sumeet, who agreed to travel to Delhi for the operation. Sumeet allegedly painted the graffiti at Jahangirpuri Metro station, recorded a video of the act and shared it with his handlers. Sumit and Gurpreet allegedly carried out a similar act at Shastri Nagar Metro station during the intervening night of October 28 and 29.

The Special Cell took over the investigation after two FIRs were registered at Metro police stations. Using technical surveillance and analysis, investigators traced Sumeet to Samalkha and arrested him. His interrogation allegedly led to the identification and subsequent arrest of the other two accused in Punjab.

The police said Sumit and Gurpreet met around four years ago while she was working at a hotel in Samalkha and later began living together. Gurpreet had previously worked at a salon in Zirakpur and at hospitality establishments in Punjab and Haryana.

The police have also alleged that Sumit painted another pro-Khalistan graffiti near GTK Bypass, under the jurisdiction of Samaypur Badli police station, on October 30. That case is being investigated separately.

Two FIRs, one at Metro Police Station Azadpur and another at Metro Police Station NSP, have been registered under Section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act, 2007, and Section 62(2) of the Metro Railway (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002.