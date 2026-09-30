3 Indian relatives, on way to US, ‘vanish’; kin claim abduction in Ethiopia

Three Gujarat residents, who left for the US through an alleged illegal route, have gone untraceable after reaching Ethiopia, with their relatives claiming they have been kidnapped and a ransom of Rs 1 crore was demanded by abductors for their release.

The three missing individuals, who are related to each other, were identified as Rutvik Jansari of Vadsma village in Mehsana, Mamta Chavda, originally from Mehsana and currently residing in Ahmedabad, and one Mayuri of state capital Gandhinagar.

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The trio left for the US on September 20 through agents, said relatives, who have sought the government’s intervention to bring them back home safely.

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Mamta’s father Kiritbhai Chauhan told reporters on Tuesday that family members had paid around Rs 70 lakh for each to an agent for sending the trio to the US.

He claimed that after reaching Ethiopia in Africa, the three were held captive and the kidnappers demanded Rs 1 crore for their release.

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“We have already paid huge money to send them (to the US). We have nothing left and are helpless. We request the government to bring our three children back safely,” he said, making an emotional appeal.

Rutvik’s grandfather Kanubhai Jansari also claimed that kidnappers had demanded Rs 1 crore for the trio’s release and that Rs 60 lakh had already been paid to the abductors.

He did not provide further details.

A local agent, Alpesh Panchal, told reporters that those who kidnapped the trio in the African nation demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore.

Police said the three have been reported missing and that their whereabouts could not be ascertained after September 22.

Inspector A M Gehlot of the Langhnaj police station in Mehsana district said Mamta’s father lodged a missing persons’ complaint on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, Mamta’s husband Chirag Kumar had gone to the US on a student visa around 6 months ago.

Mamta allegedly tried several times to obtain an American visa, but was unsuccessful, following which her family approached intermediaries to arrange her travel to the US through an illegal route, Gehlot said.

He said an amount of Rs 75 lakh per person was allegedly fixed for the journey and Mamta, Rutvik and Mayuri left their homes on September 20.

“On September 22, Kiritbhai spoke to his daughter Mamta. After that, there has been no contact with her. A missing persons’ complaint was registered at the Langhnaj Police Station after family members failed to establish contact with the three,” stated the inspector.

According to the relatives, the trio travelled with the assistance of an agent from Mehsana district, who allegedly connected them with another agent from Vadodara.