3 Indian youths held in Canada for killing Hardeep Singh Nijjar appear before court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 8

Three Indian youths accused of killing Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar appeared before a Canadian court through video-conferencing for the first time.

Karan Brar (22), Kamalpreet Singh (22) and Karanpreet Singh (28) were arrested and charged on Friday with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

They appeared separately via video-conferencing in front of a Surrey provincial courtroom on Tuesday.

