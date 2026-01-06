DT
Home / India / 2 Mumbai women teachers arrested in largest narcotics haul at Colombo airport

2 Mumbai women teachers arrested in largest narcotics haul at Colombo airport

The suspects arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport on a flight operated by SriLankan Airways from Bangkok, the police say

article_Author
PTI
Colombo, Updated At : 09:24 PM Jan 06, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Three Indian nationals were arrested in Sri Lanka for allegedly possessing 50 kg cannabis, valued at LKR 500 million (over Rs 14.5 crore), in the largest narcotics haul at Colombo international airport, officials said on Tuesday.

The suspects, including two women, arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) on a flight operated by SriLankan Airways from Bangkok, the police said.

The two women suspects, aged between 25 and 27, hailed from Mumbai and were teachers.

The three had attempted to flee through the green channel when they were arrested, police said.

They were carrying 50 kg of kush cannabis valued at LKR 500 million, making it the largest drug haul ever nabbed at the airport, the police narcotics bureau said.

Tags :
