3 infants die after fire breaks out at govt hospital in Telangana

Three infants died after a fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the state-run RIMS in Adilabad district, police and district officials said on Tuesday.

The fire occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday after the air-conditioner burst, they said.

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The 27 infants undergoing treatment in the unit, were shifted to different private hospitals, where one pre-term baby was declared brought dead, while two others died on Tuesday.

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"Twenty infants are still admitted in different hospitals while four others were taken to their homes by their parents after their condition became stable," a senior police official said.

The health condition of all the children is being monitored continuously, they said.

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The exact details of the incident, including cause of fire, would be known after an inquiry, they said.

It is suspected that the air-conditioner exploded due to malfunctioning, the official said based on preliminary investigation.

The fire was extinguished by fire personnel, he said.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who expressed grief over the incident at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), directed officials to provide advanced medical care to those undergoing treatment.

He instructed officials to submit a report after conducting an enquiry into the incident and to take measures to prevent such tragedies in future.