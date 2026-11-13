3 injured as truck rams into car, causes 18-vehicle pile-up on Samruddhi Expressway

At least three people were injured and 18 vehicles were damaged after a truck rammed into a queue of vehicles on Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana district on Friday morning, police said.

The vehicles in the queue had come to a halt because of an earlier accident.

A senior police official told PTI that the pile-up took place at ‘chainage 321’ (321 km from Nagpur) near Dusarbhi toll point on the Mumbai-bound lane at around 11 am.

The truck hit a car from behind, completely wrecking it. It led to other vehicles in the queue colliding with each other, the official said.

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Three people suffered minor injuries, he said, adding that an investigation was under way.

Former Maharashtra minister Rajesh Tope said in a post on X that he came across the accident site while travelling to Jalna, and helped rescue the injured and ensured that they were rushed to hospital.

The speeding container truck rammed into vehicles that had stopped following an earlier accident, he said.

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He also expressed concern over increasing accidents on the Expressway and said the government should take urgent preventive measures.