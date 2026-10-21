3 Innovas, a 900-km journey in 3 states: How Tiger Shroff’s shooters were brought to Mumbai

The police convoy transporting three men accused of firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai changed routes and transferred the suspects between vehicles at least four times during a nearly 900-km journey from Rajasthan’s Kota to Mumbai, according to details of the operation.

The elaborate arrangements were aimed at ensuring the safe transfer of the accused, who were arrested aboard the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express at Kota railway station on Monday morning, a day after the shooting in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

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The accused have been identified as Hritik Kumar alias Roshan (22), from Bihar, and Rehan (18) and Phool Singh (18), both from Haryana. They were allegedly planning to flee to Nepal before being apprehended and handed over to the Mumbai Police by their Kota counterparts.

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#WATCH | Maharashtra: Accused in the actor Tiger Shroff firing case were brought to the Anti-Extortion Cell in Mumbai last night, after a medical checkup. https://t.co/6eIT9s8S11 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2026

The firing, which has been claimed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, left Shroff’s driver and an autorickshaw driver injured. The actor escaped unhurt.

Three cars, multiple transfers

The convoy set off from Kota around 10.30 am on Tuesday, with two private vehicles — a white Innova Crysta and a silver-metallic Innova Crysta. An NDTV team followed the convoy during its journey along the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

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The accused were initially kept in the white Innova, while police personnel travelled in the other vehicle.

At around 6.45 pm, near Bharuch in Gujarat, the convoy stopped and the suspects were transferred to the silver Innova. The two vehicles subsequently travelled at markedly different speeds, with the white Innova slowing to below 40 kmph while the other vehicle moved at around 130-140 kmph on the expressway.

At around 9.30 pm, another silver-metallic Innova Crysta, registered in Maharashtra and carrying personnel in plain clothes, joined the convoy.

The vehicles later stopped at a restaurant, where one officer went inside but returned moments later without ordering anything.

Around 10.10 pm, the Maharashtra-registered Innova stopped at a petrol pump in Valsad, Gujarat, bringing the vehicles together again. The convoy crossed Vapi and entered Maharashtra at around 10.50 pm.

After a journey lasting nearly 16 hours, the convoy reached Mumbai at around 2.30 am. The accused were subsequently taken to a hospital for a medical examination.

Sources in the Mumbai Police Crime Branch said the suspects were shifted between vehicles at least four times during the journey, while officers questioned them.

How the shooting unfolded

The attack took place around 7 pm on Sunday as Shroff, 36, was returning after playing football in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

The actor, son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, was sitting in the front passenger seat of his BMW when two men allegedly opened fire at the vehicle. Videos that surfaced after the incident appeared to show the assailants firing at least seven rounds.

Shroff escaped without injuries, but his driver and an autorickshaw driver were hurt.

After the shooting, the actor was seen getting out of the car and driving the injured driver to a hospital.

The two alleged shooters subsequently joined a third accomplice on a motorcycle and fled. The motorcycle, suspected to have been used in the crime, was later found abandoned in Andheri.

Planned escape to Nepal

Investigators believe the accused fled to Surat after the shooting and boarded a train bound for Jaipur. Their alleged escape plan was to travel to Delhi by bus before crossing into Nepal.

However, the three were arrested at Kota railway station on Monday morning, bringing the attempted escape to an end.

The accused were then transferred to Mumbai under police escort for further investigation into the firing incident and their alleged links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.