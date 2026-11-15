3 Kerala family members, Gujarat teen identified among 4 Indians killed in UAE crash

A 13-year-old boy has been identified as the fourth Indian killed in a multi-vehicle road accident in Fujairah in the UAE that left 14 people dead, according to authorities.

The accident in the early hours of Thursday involved 23 vehicles, including trucks, and left 30 people injured.

“The deceased included 10 Emirati nationals and four Indian nationals, following the completion of procedures to verify their identities,” the UAE’s Ministry of Interior said on Saturday in a post on X.

The ministry added that “the injured included eight Emirati nationals, two Jordanian nationals, seven Indian nationals, two Pakistani nationals, three Egyptian nationals, six Omani nationals and two Brazilian nationals.”

Advertisement

The boy from Gujarat, identified as Aatif Mohmmed Imran Mansur, was travelling with his family, who were visiting the UAE, when the accident occurred, Gulf News reported on Saturday.

The family was on its way to Fujairah International Airport to return to India when the crash took place. His parents and elder sister were injured and are undergoing treatment in hospital, the report said.

The three other Indian victims, who were identified earlier, were members of a family from Vengara in Kerala’s Malappuram district.

Advertisement

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan had identified them as Muhammed Asmil, his twin sister Misna Jubin and their three-year-old nephew Muhammed Fayis.

Meanwhile, an official of the Consulate General of India in Dubai visited hospitals in Fujairah to meet family members of the victims and enquire about the condition of injured Indians.

“An official from the Consulate General of India to Dubai and Northern Emirates visited the hospitals in Fujairah today to meet family members of the victims of yesterday’s tragic road accident and conveyed deepest condolences for the loss of precious lives,” the Indian mission said in a post on X on Friday.

Advertisement

The official also met hospital authorities and doctors and enquired about the health and recovery of Indian nationals undergoing treatment, it said.

“All possible assistance is being extended to the families by the Consulate,” the mission added.