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Home / India / 3 killed, 1 critically injured as speeding BMW crashes on Mumbai Coastal Road

3 killed, 1 critically injured as speeding BMW crashes on Mumbai Coastal Road

Car was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali when driver lost control near Lotus Jetty

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 12:09 PM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Visuals from the spot after an overspeeding BMW crashed on the Coastal Road near Lotus Jetty, leaving three dead and one critically injured. Video grab/ANI
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Three persons were killed and one was critically injured after a speeding BMW crashed on the Coastal Road in Mumbai early on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at 5.20 am when the luxury car was moving at a high speed from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali.

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The car driver lost control of the wheels near Lotus Jetty, opposite Lala Lajpatrai College, according to the Coastal Road Control Room.

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All four occupants of the car were immediately rushed to the nearby civic-run Nair Hospital, where three of them were declared dead.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Shanay Gajjal (21) and Dhirya Seth (17). Another male victim, believed to be aged around 25, was yet to be identified, an official said.

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The fourth occupant, an unidentified male aged around 20, sustained severe injuries and is currently admitted in a critical condition in the hospital's trauma ward, the official said.

Police have launched an inquiry into the incident.

The Mumbai Coastal Road is a 10.58-km high-speed freeway connecting Marine Drive in south Mumbai to the Worli end of the Bandra–Worli Sea Link.

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