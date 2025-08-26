DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / 3 killed, 1 injured as car catches fire after crashing into culvert in MP  

3 killed, 1 injured as car catches fire after crashing into culvert in MP  

Incident took place when the car driver was trying to avoid hitting a cow
article_Author
PTI
Raisen, Updated At : 12:22 PM Aug 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo for representation
Advertisement

Three persons were killed and another one was injured after their car crashed into a culvert and caught fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The incident took place at around 6 pm on Monday near Silari village on National Highway no. 45, about 90 km from the district headquarters, when the car driver was trying to avoid hitting a cow, they said.

The accident was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely flattened, trapping its four occupants, according to the police.

Advertisement

The four family members were returning home in Indore from Narsinghpur when the incident took place, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Kunwar Singh Mukati said.

After hitting the culvert, the car caught fire and all the four persons got trapped inside the vehicle. Some locals later extinguished the blaze with the help of police, he said.

Advertisement

SDOP Mukati, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Santosh Mudgal and other officials reached the spot after being alerted.

The car occupants were pulled out after hectic efforts by the police and other people as a cutter had to be used to remove two doors of the vehicle, the official said.

Pradeep Kumar Garhwal (50) and Ravi Kumar Garhwal (70) died on the spot, while Laxmibai Garhwal (45) succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

The seriously injured car driver, Sumit Garhwal, has been referred to a hospital in Bhopal for treatment, the official said.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts