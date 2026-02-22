DT
PT
3 killed, 15 injured as bus carrying wedding party collides with roadways bus in UP

3 killed, 15 injured as bus carrying wedding party collides with roadways bus in UP

UP CM Yogi Adityanath conveys his condolences to the bereaved families

article_Author
PTI
Budaun (UP), Updated At : 11:45 AM Feb 22, 2026 IST
Photo for representation
Three persons were killed and 15 others injured when a private bus carrying a wedding party collided head-on with a state-run roadways bus on the Bareilly-Mathura highway early Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred around 5 am near Jarolia village.

According to police sources, the bus was returning from a wedding in Barakala village in Shahjahanpur and heading towards Nagla Bhamma in Kasganj district when the accident took place.

“Three members of the wedding party died on the spot. They have been identified as Sonu (22), Krishna Kumar (14), and Yogesh (38),” Hirdesh Kumar Katheira, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), said.

Locals alerted the police and emergency services, following which the injured were rushed to the Budaun Government Medical College.

“Out of the 15 injured, five whose condition was critical have been referred to higher medical centres in Bareilly and Saifai,” the ASP added.

Both vehicles were severely damaged in the accident, leading to a traffic snarl on the highway. Police later used cranes to clear the wreckage and restore the flow of traffic.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

He has instructed district administration officials to expedite relief work and provide all necessary medical assistance to those hospitalised.

An investigation into the cause of the collision is currently under way.

