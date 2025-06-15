3 killed as building collapses in congested Kachchi Sadak area in Mathura

Three people, including two minor sisters, were killed when a multi-storey building collapsed on Sunday in the congested Kachchi Sadak area here, officials said.

One person was pulled out from the debris, they said.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said the building was located on a mound. Rescue operations are under way to ascertain that no one else is buried under the rubble.

He said Totaram (38) and two sisters -- Yashoda (6) and Kavya (3) -- were killed in the incident.

SSP Shlok Kumar said one person was earlier rescued from the rubble and taken to hospital. He is currently under observation and is stable.

"Rescue operations are under way. Teams from the fire services, municipal corporation, civil defence and police are currently on the site. Additionally, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams have been called in to assist with the rescue efforts," said the SSP.

Authorities anticipate that five to six nearby houses may also have sustained partial damage.