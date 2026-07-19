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Home / India / Death toll in Nagaland floods, landslides rises to 4; 5 still missing

Death toll in Nagaland floods, landslides rises to 4; 5 still missing

Heavy rains have caused widespread damage to public infrastructure, including roads, in several districts, disrupting connectivity and inundating low-lying areas, say officials

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PTI
Kohima, Updated At : 09:45 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Incessant rain since early Sunday caused flash floods and waterlogging in the low-lying areas, while landslides along hill slopes blocked key roads, disrupting traffic. Video grab via @SPhangnonX
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The death toll in the flash floods and landslides triggered by incessant rainfall in Nagaland’s Mon district has risen to four, while five people remain missing as search and rescue operations continued on Sunday, officials said.

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The toll rose by one with bodies of three women and a man recovered, while rescue teams are continuing efforts to trace the missing despite inclement weather and unstable terrain, they said.

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In a separate incident, four people stranded in flash floods at Naginimora were rescued and admitted to nearby health facilities for treatment.

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The heavy rains have caused widespread damage to public infrastructure, including roads, in several districts, disrupting connectivity and inundating low-lying areas, officials said.

Rescue personnel from the district administration, NSDMA, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Nagaland Police, Assam Rifles, medical teams and local volunteers are carrying out round-the-clock operations to locate those feared trapped under debris, they said, adding that the death toll could rise as searches continue.

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Relief operations are also under way, with affected families shifted to safer locations. Teams have been deployed to clear debris, restore road connectivity and assess the extent of the damage, they said.

Governor Nand Kishore Yadav expressed grief over the loss of lives, conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

He also lauded the efforts of the personnel engaged in rescue and relief operations, while urging people to remain vigilant and follow official advisories.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said he was deeply distressed by the tragedy and assured that the state government was closely monitoring the situation.

He announced immediate ex gratia assistance for the families of the deceased and relief for all those affected.

Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton also expressed grief, stating that the government was extending all possible assistance.

The district administration has advised people to stay away from landslide-prone slopes, riverbanks and flood-hit areas, warning that heavy rainfall is likely to continue.

Additional personnel and equipment have been deployed to the worst-affected areas as search and rescue operations continue.

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