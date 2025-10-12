DT
Home / India / 3 killed in head-on collision between two bikes in Jharkhand's Dumka

3 killed in head-on collision between two bikes in Jharkhand's Dumka

Accident occurred near Mahadevgarh village on the Hansdiha-Bhagalpur main road on Saturday evening

PTI
Dumka, Updated At : 01:50 PM Oct 12, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File
Three persons were killed in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred near Mahadevgarh village on the Hansdiha-Bhagalpur main road on Saturday evening, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Shivshankar Mahto of Bhatin village, Vibhishan Mahto of Beltikri village and Manjay Kumar Das, a resident of Sonwadangal in Dumka district. All three were aged between 29 and 31.

Officer in charge of Hansdiha police station, Tara Chand said, "The accident took place on Saturday evening. Two persons were travelling on a bike, and the other was riding alone on his bike. A head-on collision occurred between them, and two of them died on the spot.

“The third, who had sustained grievous injuries, died at the hospital. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination at Sadar Hospital in Dumka."

"An FIR has been lodged in connection with rash driving at the Hansdiha police station," he said.

