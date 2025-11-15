DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / 3 lakh voters added in Bihar post SIR final list: EC officials respond to Congress poser

3 lakh voters added in Bihar post SIR final list: EC officials respond to Congress poser

The number of voters increased by approximately three lakh following inclusion of applications received from October 1 until 10 days before the last date of nominations, say officials

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:24 PM Nov 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A model of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) is displayed outside the office of the Election Commission of India in New Delhi. Representative image: Reuters/file
Advertisement

Election Commission officials on Saturday said three lakh voters were added to Bihar’s electoral roll after the publication of final list post the Special Intensive Revision.

Advertisement

They were responding to a social media post by the Congress which pointed out that while the EC’s statement announcing the schedule for the Bihar Assembly polls had put the number of voters at 7.42 crore, in subsequent releases the number climbed to 7.45 crore.

Advertisement

The officials said the figure of 7.42 crore voters mentioned in the October 6 statement was based on final electoral roll published on September 30 after the Special Intensive Revision.

Advertisement

Citing election rules, they pointed out that any eligible citizen can apply to have their name added to the electoral roll until 10 days before the last date for filing of nominations for each phase of poll after the announcement of elections.

“Therefore, after examining all valid applications received from October 1 until 10 days before the last date of nominations in both phases, the names of eligible voters were added to the list as per the rules, so that no eligible voter is deprived of voting,” an official said.

Advertisement

The number of voters increased by approximately three lakh following inclusion of applications received from October 1 until 10 days before the last date of nominations.

The officials said the revised number was mentioned by the Election Commission in its press release issued after voting.

The date of nomination for phase one was October 17 and October 20 for second phase.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts