3 masked cops joined Jantar Mantar protest, claims Dipke

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Dipke said the officers then asked to speak to him privately, and identified themselves as police personnel deployed at Jantar Mantar. They purportedly told him that they had come to support the protesters. He further claimed they had removed themselves from duty for the day.

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The officers, according to Dipke, told him: “You are doing a very good thing.”

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Dipke said the conversation became personal when one officer spoke about his daughter. The officer told him that she was in Class X and he wanted her to avoid facing the circumstances that other students were experiencing.

Dipke also spoke about the financial pressures faced by lower ranking police personnel posted at protest sites. He said he felt sorry for them and questioned whether their salaries were sufficient to cover the cost of raising and educating their children.

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“They may be earning Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 (at most). But children’s education is very expensive. Their children must also attend coaching,” he added.

Dipke’s claim comes following his earlier account of the CJP’s July 20 march to Parliament. He said he had spoken to two people who were injured by pellet guns during the protest, and had sought answers from the police and the government over their injuries.

Dipke claimed the two were protesting peacefully when they were struck by pellets fired by the police.

Dipke later turned to the case of 19-year-old Delhi University student Sahil who was injured during pellet gun firing during the July 20 protest.

In a post on X, he questioned the government’s response to allegations of excessive force. “I spoke to two victims, Sahil and Vikas, who were injured by pellet gun fire on July 20. The police and the government deny brutality, but how will they explain this? Sahil and Vikas were protesting peacefully when they were hit by pellets fired by the police,” Dipke wrote.

According to Dipke, Sahil told him that he had appeared for the Delhi Police examination in 2025, alleging that the paper had been leaked. A political science student, Sahil, also reportedly worked part time to support his family of five because his father is disabled.

Dipke said Sahil told him that pellets were still lodged in his eye and he had lost sight in one eye. He is now unable to work and support his family. “If this is not brutality, can the government explain what brutality is?” Dipke asked.

The development came as police recently registered an FIR against unidentified persons following a complaint by Sahil. He was injured during the July 20 protest.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had recently accompanied the 19-year-old student and sat outside the police station in a protest lasting more than six hours.