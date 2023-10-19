3 members of family found hanging at home in Kerala’s Palakkad

PTI

Palakkad, October 19

Three members of a family were found hanging at their home in Kuzhalmannam area of this north Kerala district on Thursday.

A 42-year-old woman, her 19-year-old son and her sister's 24-year-old son were found hanging in a room of their house by family members in the morning, police said.

Police said some mental health issues are suspected to be the reason behind the three ending their lives.

It said the inquest proceedings are going on and thereafter the bodies would be sent for post-mortem.

