3 minor girls go missing from Thane home; search on

Two minor sisters and their 13-year-old niece have gone missing from their house in Maharashtra’s Thane district, prompting police to launch a search, officials said on Wednesday.

The siblings, aged 13 and 14, and their relative were residents of Barave village in Kalyan. They went missing at around 5.30 am on Monday, an official from Khadakpada police station said.

After failing to locate them, their family members lodged a police complaint.

Based on a tip-off, a police team has been sent to Lucknow to trace the girls, and a case has been registered under section 137 (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.