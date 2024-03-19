3 more held for attack on pupils in Gujarat varsity

PTI

Ahmedabad, March 18

A total of five persons have been arrested by the police in connection with an attack on international students in the hostel of Gujarat University for offering Namaz even as the varsity decided to relocate foreign students to a new wing and engage ex-servicemen to bolster security.

The police, which have formed nine teams to probe and identify the assailants, arrested three more persons — Kshitij Pandey, Jitendra Patel and Sahil Dudhatiya — on Monday, adding to the initial arrests of Hitesh Mevada and Bharat Patel. Efforts are underway to nab the remaining culprits.

Vice Chancellor Neerja Gupta announced immediate replacement of the study abroad programme coordinator and NRI hostel warden.

The police have registered an FIR against 20-25 unidentified assailants. Two students, one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan, were hospitalised after the incident took place on Saturday night, the police said.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat High Court declined to intervene as a probe agency, affirming that not every incident warrants a public interest litigation. “Don’t substitute this court with police inspectors,” Gujarat Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal said.

