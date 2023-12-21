3 more Opposition MPs suspended for 'unruly behaviour'; total count reaches 146

New Delhi, December 21
Three Congress MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Thursday for the remainder of the Winter session for "unruly behaviour", taking the total number of members of the Lower House against whom such action has been taken to 100.
The total number of suspended MPs from Parliament now stands at 146.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion for the suspension of D K Suresh, Deepak Baij and Nakul Nath.
“This House having taken serious note of misconduct of Deepak Baij, D K Suresh, Nakul Nath in utter disregard to the House and authority of the Chair through display of placards, entering into the Well of the House...may be suspended from the House for remaining session,” Joshi said.
Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had warned the three MPs against protesting in the House.
As the House met this morning, Opposition MPs continued their protest against suspension of a large number of MPs from the House, and demanded a discussion on the Parliament security breach issue and a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah.
Opposition MPs could be heard raising slogans as the Question Hour was taken up.
